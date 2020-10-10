NBA Finals: Butler, Heat outlast Lakers to force Game 6
Jimmy Butler delivered another triple-double and the Mami Heat held on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-108, and force a Game 6 in the NBA Finals Saturday (Manila time).
Butler carried the Heat anew with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists while Duncan Robinson added 26 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers.
The Heat, who will face elimination again on Monday, also spoiled LeBron James’ brilliant game.
James had 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.