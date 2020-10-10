NBA Finals: Butler, Heat outlast Lakers to force Game 6

Jimmy Butler delivered another triple-double and the Mami Heat held on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-108, and force a Game 6 in the NBA Finals Saturday (Manila time).

Butler carried the Heat anew with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists while Duncan Robinson added 26 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers.

The Heat, who will face elimination again on Monday, also spoiled LeBron James’ brilliant game.

James had 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.