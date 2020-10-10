Gwen: No monopoly in new North Bus terminal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Government of Cebu assured that there would be no monopoly in the new Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT).

The Capitol, in a report from their media arm Sugbo News, denied the unofficial reports circulating among bus drivers and operators that a large bus firm had been seeking to have exclusive rights to the new CNBT.

The province has taken over the operations of the CNBT, and as a result, they entered into an agreement with SM Prime Holdings Inc. to put the new terminal at the outdoor parking area of SM City Cebu in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia called for a meeting with Cebu 5th District Provincial Board Member Andrei ‘Red’ Duterte, Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre, and two mini-bus operators last October 5 to discuss the matter.

Garcia was quoted as saying that the province assured bus owners and operators that the new terminal would be open to all.

“Governor Garcia assured the two operators – one from Carmen town with a fleet of 40 buses and another from Borbon town with 68 buses – that exclusivity to a bus firm is not sensible since the name Cebu North Bus Terminal indicates it is open to all bus operators and not ‘Cebu (name of company) Terminal’,” the report said.

CNBT will have partially start its operations this Monday, October 12. The Capitol is targeting to kick-off its full operations this Thursday, October 15. /dbs

