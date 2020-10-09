IN PHOTOS: CNBT to start ‘partial’ operation at SM City Cebu parking area on Oct. 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preparations for the soft-opening of the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) at its new location at the outdoor parking area of the SM City Cebu are now underway.

On Friday, October 9, tents were already set up in the area while workers have started making pavement markings to identify the bus parking slots.

The new terminal will start to partially operate this Monday, Oct. 12, the Cebu provincial government earlier announced. It is expected to have its operations in full-swing this Oct. 15.

See photos of the ongoing preparations below: