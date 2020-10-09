IN PHOTOS: CNBT to start ‘partial’ operation at SM City Cebu parking area on Oct. 12

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 09,2020 - 03:29 PM
IN PHOTOS: Preparations for the new Cebu North Bus Terminal

Ongoing preparations for the soft-opening of the new Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) that will already be located at the parking area of SM City Cebu starting on Monday, October 12, 2020. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preparations for the soft-opening of the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) at its new location at the outdoor parking area of the SM City Cebu are now underway.

On Friday, October 9, tents were already set up in the area while workers have started making pavement markings to identify the bus parking slots.

The new terminal will start to partially operate this Monday, Oct. 12, the Cebu provincial government earlier announced. It is expected to have its operations in full-swing this Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Cebu North Bus Terminal moved to mall compound as Capitol takes over CNBT’s operations

See photos of the ongoing preparations below:

IN PHOTOS: Preparations for the new Cebu North Bus Terminal

IN PHOTOS: Preparations for the new Cebu North Bus Terminal

IN PHOTOS: Preparations for the new Cebu North Bus Terminal

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.