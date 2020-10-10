Five tricycle drivers in Lapu-Lapu positive for COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-lapu City government has already recorded five tricycle drivers, who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Grace Carungay, City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit head, in a text message.

Read: 600 Lapu-Lapu tricycle drivers undergo COVID-19 swab tests

Carungay said that a total of 3,058 tricycle and PUV drivers were able to submit themselves for swab testing from September 30 to October 9.

“All are asymptomatic and nadala na sa (they were already brought to the) facility,” Carungay said in a text message.

Read: Chan to tricycle drivers: No swab testing, no special permit to operate

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, said that after swab-testing the drivers, they would follow the vendors in the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market.

“Nahuman na ta sa boatmen, after pud aning atoang mga tricycle (drivers), mosunod dayon ang atong mga vendors, mga manindahay labi na sa Mercado,” Chan said.

(We had finished with the boatmen after that our tricycle driver, and what will be next will be our vendors especially those vendors at the public market.)

Chan also expressed his gratitude to the drivers for participating in the activity, where after being tested, they were given vitamin C supplements to boost their immune system.

The city will also give flu vaccines to drivers who tested negative for the virus.

But Carungay said in her text message that before the schedule of the vendors, they would test first hotel employees starting next week.

“Yes, vendors ang isunod pero naa nami na-schedule next week nga mga hotel employees,” Carungay said.

(Yes, vendors will next but first we have a schedule next week for the hotel employees.)/dbs