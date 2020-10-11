Makeup group in Bantayan also a support group for LGBT members

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What can you do with makeup?

Mostly, makeup is used to enhance beauty, but in this photoshoot, makeup was used to create new horrific yet amazing looks.

Looks that are perfect in time for Halloween.

Meet Bantayan New-Gen Makeup Artist, a group of young talented makeup artists from Bantayan.

The group started last September.

Why?

Read: Glow up story of makeup enthusiast goes viral online

According to one of its members, Eddie Villaceran Montano Espina Alob, simply because they want to make colorful and amazing looks to be shared online.

“Not only for fun but to also spread positivity and serve as an inspiration to those people who experienced bullying,”

Alob said that by creating the group, it has become an avenue for its LGBTQA members to express themselves and let their creativity and love for makeup shine bright.

And just recently they decided to do a look perfect for the Halloween and transformed themselves as zombies.

Here are some of the photos taken by Marc Cueva:

Do you have anything in mind you want this group of young talented makeup artists want to do?

Let us know and see magic work with their skill and love for makeup. /dbs