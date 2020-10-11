Father of four from Cebu City needs help for surgery

A 28-year-old man from Barangay Pasil, Cebu City significantly needs financial help for his upcoming surgical procedures.

Keith Vincent Quilestino was electrocuted while working as a welder in the construction of a house in Barangay Pasil last March 2, 2019. This incident made him fell from the third floor to the ground floor of the house. As a result, he suffered from electric burn injury and burst lobe frontal on the right side of his head. He had also various contusions on his body. He was then brought to the hospital for immediate surgery. Keith underwent decompressive craniectomy, a neurosurgical procedure that removes a portion of the skull to allow a swelling brain room to expand without being squeezed. This surgery is performed on patients with traumatic brain injury to decrease pressure in the brain and reduce the risk of severe brain damage. He also had evacuation of hematoma on the right side, and tracheotomy. After the operations, he stayed in the hospital for one month for further treatment and monitoring. Subsequently, he was discharged and was advised for cranioplasty which is a surgical procedure to restore a defect on the cranial vault after a previous decompressive craniectomy. According to his attending physician, it would cost him at least P50,000 to buy the titanium plates and screws to be used during the operation.

Keith is a hard-working man. Before his accident, he was working in a machine shop as a mechanic and welder. However, his disability had made him unfit to work. His common-law wife is a laundrywoman who earns at least P250 per day. They have four children to support. Because of the high cost of the operation, Keith’s family does not have enough financial resources to cover his medical expenses. Currently, his day to day life also includes taking care of his tracheostomy which is an opening through the front of the neck and into the trachea or the windpipe. His daily tracheostomy care uses expensive wound cleaning solution. Thus, they are calling on kind-hearted individuals for financial assistance that will greatly help in saving Keith’s life and to restore him back to living normally.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko with account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.