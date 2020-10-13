Singapore requires travelers from PH to present negative COVID-19 test

MANILA, Philippines — After 11 more Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, travelers coming from the Philippines will be required to present a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test before they can be allowed entry to Singapore starting Oct. 19, 2020, according to the Philippine consul general there.

Consul General Adrian Candolada said 11 of the 27 COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore from October 9 to 11 are Filipinos, mostly migrant workers returning from the Philippines.

“Karamihan do’n ay ating mga workers based dito sa Singapore na umuwi lang, pagbalik, positive sila sa COVID-19,” Candolada said in an interview over Teleradyo on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

(Majority of the cases among Filipinos are workers based in Singapore, they went home to the Philippines, when they came back, they tested positive for COVID-19.)

Due to these newly-reported cases among Filipinos, Candolada said travelers coming from the Philippines will now be required to present a pre-departure coronavirus test showing they are free of COVID-19.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Health, “travelers who have recent travel history to…the Philippines, and who are not Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents, to present a valid negative COVID-19 test result to enter or transfer through Singapore.”

This requirement will be implemented starting October 19, the consul general said.

“Kailangan may pre-departure na negative test within 72 hours,” he said.

(A pre-departure negative test within 72 hours is required.)

“Kasama na tayo sa Indonesia at saka India, yung tatlong bansa na ‘to na kailangan mag-present ng pre-departure test before aprubahan ang pagpasok sa Singapore,” he added.

(Like Indonesia and India, we are now on the list of countries where a pre-departure test before entering Singapore is required.)

According to the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, there are a total of 351 COVID-19 cases among Filipinos there, 332 of whom have either recovered, been discharged or are placed in community isolation facilities as of Monday, Oct. 12.

Safety measures

While Singapore has “generally” opened up, Candolada said the government there is still implementing safety protocols, like limiting mass gatherings.

“So kahit na nagbubukas ang Singapore, progressive na nagbubukas, nandun pa rin yung safety protocols,” he said.

(So even if Singapore is opening up, progressively, there are still safety protocols in place.)

Asked if the Singaporean government has restricted senior citizens from going outside, Candolada said there is no official announcement restricting them from leaving their homes.

“Pwede silang lumabas, pwedeng makibisita pero ine-encourage na kung pwede wag muna, kung kaya namang hindi lumabas ng bahay,” he said.

(They can go outside, they can pay visits but they are encouraged not to leave their homes as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Candolada said the embassy returned to full operations two weeks ago.

Consular services have also been made available on Sundays to address the “backlogs” caused by the two-month “circuit breaker” lockdown in Singapore.

“Medyo naipon yung hindi naka-avail ng ating consular services kaya bumabawi kami ngayon. Specific lang sa passport, medyo tumataas yung ating scheduled appointments para sa ating nag kababayan nating gustong mag-renew ng passport. Yun ang gusto naming matutukan at ma-address kagad sa maikling panahon,” Candolada said.

(Those availing of consular services piled up, specifically for passport renewals, we have a lot of scheduled appointments. That’s what we want to focus on and address quickly.)