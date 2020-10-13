Visayan Electric donates printers, bond papers to 16 partner schools

A total of 16 Visayan Electric partner schools received printers and bond papers to augment their supplies for this school year’s blended learning requirements.

“Although budgets are limited because of the pandemic, Visayan Electric still sees the need to help our partner schools in meeting the challenges brought about by the new method of teaching and learning this school year. We hope that the 16 schools that we chose will be able to put these items to good use,” said Visayan Electric President and Chief Operating Officer, Engr. Raul C. Lucero.

The schools that received the supplies donation are: Sta. Cruz ES and Calero Integrated School in Liloan, Tugbongan ES and Jugan ES in Consolacion, Mandaue City School for the Arts and Banilad ES in Mandaue City, Bario Luz ES and Guadalupe ES in Cebu City, Vicenta Manreal ES and Pooc NHS in Talisay City, Vito ES and Calajoan ES in Minglanilla, Balirong ES and Tuyan ES in Naga City and Sangat ES and Pitalo ES in San Fernando.

Pooc NHS principal Clote Bayarcal thanked the electric distribution utility for the timely gift. “We really appreciate this. Your assistance came at a time when we need more supplies to produce the modules that our students need. Thank you,” she said.

Visayan Electric, the second largest electric utility in the country, serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and in the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando. The company’s non-energy community outreach programs are key in promoting education, environment and community development within its franchise area and are geared toward guiding the youth, the future movers of our nation.