COVID-count: Active cases in Mandaue at 102 as of Oct. 13

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City logged three new recoveries and two new active cases of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) based on the latest update released by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) Facebook page on Tuesday night, October 13, 2020.

The new recoveries are individuals from barangays Canduman, Tipolo, and Umapad.

However, according to the city’s public information office. Patient MC1485 from barangay Tipolo died after recovery because of the patient’s pre-existing comorbidities.

“MC 1485 was officially declared as clinically recovered from COVID-19 disease; however, Mandaue City received a report that patient died after recovery due to pre-existing comorbidities”, the city’s PIO said.

The total recovery count is now at 2,101.

Meanwhile, the two new cases are patients from barangays Casuntingan and Bakilid.

With this development, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 102.

Mandaue City has also logged a total of 150 verified deaths.

The Mandaue City PIO clarified that the statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis. It is a consolidation of COVID-related or incidental deaths. This is because COVID-related or incidental deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates.

