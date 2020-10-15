No new COVID-19 case recorded in Talisay City on Oct. 13

TALISAY CITY, Cebu—There were no new cases of COVID-19 logged in Talisay City on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

In the latest bulletin posted on the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) Facebook page, the number of active cases dropped to 12 after recording three recoveries.

The recoveries have reached 869 for a recovery rate of 89 percent.

Two new deaths were also recorded and the toll rose to 98 for a death rate of 10 percent.

Only 10 out of the 22 barangays have at least one or two active cases of the virus.

These barangays include Dumlog, Lagtang, Lawaan I, Lawaan II, Lawaan III, Mohon, Poblacion, San Isidro, San Roque, and Tangke.

The Talisay City government is reminding the public to observe the basic health protocols of social distancing, wearing masks, and regular disinfection, especially for the celeberation of the town’s fiesta today, October 15, 2020. /bmjo