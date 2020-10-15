Central Visayas logs 103 new cases, recovery rate hits 89%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas has logged 103 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, a day after the active cases in the region dipped to below 1,000.

In the October 14 case bulletin issued by the health department here, DOH-7 said the 103 new cases include 55 from Cebu province, 14 from Cebu City, 13 from Bohol province, 12 from Negros Oriental, seven from Lapu-Lapu City, and two from Mandaue City.

DOH-7 also reported on Wednesday some 48 recoveries of which 24 are from Bohol, 11 are from Cebu, nine are from Cebu City, and four are from Mandaue City.

The new cases and recoveries bring the remaining active COVID-19 cases in the region to 982 from the 929 active cases reported on October 13. The remaining number of active cases now comprises only 4.5 percent of the 21,619 cumulative total COVID-19 cases in the region since the onset of the outbreak in March.

Of the remaining active cases, 393 are from Cebu province, 235 are from Cebu City, 102 are from Lapu-Lapu City, 89 are from Mandaue City, 81 are from Negros Oriental, and 79 are from Bohol.

The total recoveries in the region, meanwhile, are now at 19,335 or 89 percent of the total number of cases in the region.

DOH-7 also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 but it emphasized that the deaths are not new and have occurred weeks ago although it has just been recorded upon validation.

