3.5 million workers displaced by COVID-19 pandemic—DOLE

MANILA, Philippines — Some 3.5 million workers have been displaced by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Thursday, October 15, 2020.

According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, only around 300,000 workers are displaced permanently while some 1.5 million are deemed temporarily displaced.

“As of now, we are talking of about 3.5 million workers that were displaced by the pandemic,” Bello said over state-run PTV’s Laging Handa Public Briefing.

“Only less than 300,000 ang na-displace permanently, ibig sabihin nito nagsara na ‘yung employer. Pero doon sa 3.5 million, meron tayong 1.5 million na na-displace pero temporary. In fact, dapat nahire na sila noong Sept. 30 kaya lang merong request ang mga employers na magkaroon ng six months extension for the rehiring of the workers who were terminated temporarily,” he added.

(Only less than 300,000 were displaced permamnently whih means that their employers have already closed shop. Of the 3.5 million, we have 1.5 million who were temporarily displaced. These are the workers who should have been hired last September 30 but were not hired as employers have asked for a six months extension for the rehiring of workers who were terminated temporarily.)

The government imposed a Luzon-wide lockdown in mid-March which included strict stay-at-home orders and suspension of on-site work operations to further contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has since started easing quarantine measures in some areas in the country, including Metro Manila, and allowed some businesses to gradually resume their operations.

The Labor Department provided cash subsidy to informal workers who were affected by the quarantine through its COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program or CAMP where workers received ₱5,000 in financial assistance.

/MUF