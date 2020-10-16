Cosap assures: We’ll resume drug testing soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office for Substance and Abuse Prevention (Cosap) will soon resume their surprise drug testing among Cebu City hall and Barangay workers and employees.

This following the arrest of a Cebu City Local School Board employee in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Vicente in Liloan town in northern Cebu this Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Jonah John Rodriguez, Cosap chief, told CDN Digital in a text message that they had not been neglecting their part because they had existing programs that had targeted the reduction of drug users or individuals working the city government, who were involved in illegal drug activities.

One of these programs is conducting suprise drug testing among employees and workers and those involving an outpatient rehabilitation program called AGAK (Atong Giyahaan Alang sa Kausaban).

Rodriguez said that 977 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) had benefited from AGAK and these persons availed of the Plea Bargaining Agreement of the Court.

“We are more on the demand reduction. We also have a part in the orientation of newly hired employees by HR. We gave them IEC (information education campaign) on the ill effects of drugs and salient points of RA 9165. Wala mi pagkulang pagpahimangno nila,” said Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, their job is not done until they are able to remove those who are in the government who are involved in illegal activities.

“As to the employee who was arrested for illegal drugs, I’m happy nga nadakpan siya para di na siya makahatag ug kadaut,” said Rodriguez.

