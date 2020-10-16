Properties worth P30k damaged in late evening Suba fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An estimated P30,000 worth of properties were damaged in a late Thursday evening (October 15, 2020) fire in Barangay Suba here.

The fire started in the house of a certain Lydia Gonzales along Magsaysay Street and spread to nearby houses.

Fire investigators said they received the alarm at 11:46 p.m. and was raised to first alarm at 11:57 p.m. Fortunately, it did not take firefighters more than 30 minutes to put the flames under control.

They officially declared fire out at 12:08 a.m. on Friday, October 16.

A total of three houses, including the one that belonged to Gonzales, were partially burnt.

SFO1 Sharon Yap of the Cebu City Fire Station said they are still determining the cause of the fire as of this posting.

