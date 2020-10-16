APOR from Sibonga is Siquijor’s 7th COVID patient

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An authorized person outside of residence (APOR) from Sibonga town in southern Cebu is Siquijor’s seventh patient confirmed to have the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Provincial Government of Siquijor, in an advisory posted on Thursday evening, October 16,2020, announced that they logged one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The patient, a 50-year-old male from Sibonga town, was an APOR who arrived in Siquijor last September 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, the local government there also announced that their three previously confirmed COVID-19 patients have recently recovered.

This means that Siquijor, as of Friday, October 16, is monitoring only one active case.

7th patient

Local officials said their new COVID-19 patient there was an APOR who was needed for an ongoing project in the province’s San Juan town.

“Usa siya mibyahe, iya gisigurado nga negatibo siya sa maong COVID-19 base sa iyang resulta sa RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) Test. Ni undergo siya ug quarantine sa usa ka accredited nga LGU (local government unit) Quarantine Facility sa San Juan,” portions of the advisory read.

(Before he travelled to Siquijor, he made sure that he was negative of COVID-19 through RT-PCR test. He also underwent quarantine in an accredited LGU quarantine facility in San Juan.)

The patient was about to be discharged from quarantine, however, health officials there collected another batch of swab samples from him last October 12 when his Rapid Antibody Diagnostic Test tested positive for antibodies, an indication that he could be infected with a virus.

“Sa maong adlawa igka hapon gi swab test dayun siya sa atung mga medical frontliners ug migawas ang resulta karong adlawa, October 15, 2020 nga gapahibalo nagpositibo siya sa maong COVID-19,” officials added.

(On the same day that afternoon, he underwent swab tests by our medical frontliners and on October 15, 2020, his results came out positive for COVID-19.)

The patient has been transferred to the province’s designated isolation facility for individuals confirmed to have COVID-19.

/bmjo