Siquijor’s 4th COVID patient is LSI from Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippine – A locally stranded individual (LSI) from Cebu City is Siquijor island’s fourth confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient, the local government announced.

“Among ipahabalo sa tanan nga kahuman sa pipila kabulan nga naka recover atong COVID-19 patients, aduna napud kita’y isa ka bag-o nga kaso sa atung record diri sa Probinsya”, the Provincial Government of Siquijor on Friday, October 2, 2020, announced in an advisory.

(We would like to inform everyone that several months have passed since our previous COVID-19 patients recovered, we have one new confirmed case here in our province.)

RELATED STORY: Siquijor is COVID-19 free anew

The island’s new COVID-19 patient is a 25-year-old female with Siquijor town as her address, and came from Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

According to the province’s advisory, she arrived last September 20 from Cebu on board a passenger roll-on-roll-off (roro) vessel, and was immediately referred to their designated Temporary Holding Facility for isolation.

The patient initially tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, before departing from Cebu.

But local authorities said they still extracted swab samples from her last September 28 prior to her release from quarantine. The results came out positive last October 1.

“Pagkahibalo sa atong medical frontliners ug myembro sa Siquijor Provincial Task Force COVID-19, si Patient No. 004 direktang gi pull out sa LGU (local government unit) quarantine facility ug naa na sya karon sa Provincial Isolation Facility nato,” they added.

(Patient No. 004 was immediately transferred from the LGU Quarantine Facility to the Provincial Isolation Facility after our medical frontliners and Siquijor Provincial Task Force COVID-19 learned about her test results.)

Meanwhile, the local government of Siquijor said all 71 co-passengers of their province’s new coronavirus patient have tested negative for the virus.

While reiterating that the province-island remained free of community transmission, they reminded constituents not to be complacent and continue to follow health protocols.

/bmjo