Metro Retail Stores at 38: From Humble Beginnings to Premiere Retailer

For some, having a good business sense is a gift. But most of the time, good business sense is simply a long-term vision of greater things ahead. And that is exactly what Victor and Sally Gaisano had for the Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI).

In 1982, Victor and Sally started the business from very humble beginnings with their children, Margaret, Jack, Edward and Frank. In the midst of unfavorable economic settings, Victor and his family started the Metro Gaisano Department Store and Supermarket as a humble two-story building.

Over the decades, Metro has transformed into a premiere homegrown retailer from Cebu. Much more than the capital that started the business, the core values set forth by its patriarch serve as the foundation of the business.

A nationwide expansion consequently brought Metro to major key cities outside Cebu. Today, 55 Metro stores stand tall as it serves the needs of its customers through its three store formats – department store, supermarket, and hypermarket. As the leading retailer in the Visayas region, the company looks forward to celebrating its 38th anniversary this year with optimism despite the challenging times.

With the impact of COVID 19 on quarantine restrictions, Metro took the call of the government to continue providing essential services to customers as well as a wide range of quality products at affordable prices with the same commitment. To keep employees and customers safe, Metro has enforced an extensive safety shopping protocol in all stores and launched an online shopping and delivery service.

In celebration of its 38th anniversary, The Metro Stores is sharing its Happyversary Blowout to all customers as a way of thanking them for their patronage all through the years. From October 1 to November 1, shoppers can enjoy special deals, amazing offers, freebies, and Buy One Take One offers.

Celebrate with Metro and get the best deals and biggest discounts this October. Check out online deals at http://shop.themetrostores.ph or Metro Retail Group website at www.metroretail.com.ph, Facebook page at <facebook.com/TheMetroStores>, and Instagram <@themetrostores.ph>.

