Cordova wants to be part of Traslacion route

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The town of Cordova wants to be part of next year’s Traslacion.

This developed after Cordova town Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho requested organizers of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival to include them in the Translacion motorcade.

Cho, in a statement issued by Cordova municipal government’s public information office (PIO) on October 17, 2020, made this appeal during the Sinulog Security Meeting last October 15 where it was revealed that their town would not be covered by the procession’s proposed 16-kilometer route plan.

“On behalf of the people of Cordova, I respectfully appeal to the Task Force created to plan alternative activities, specifically the Translacion motorcade for the 456th Fiesta of the Señor Santo Nino de Cebu to reconsider your decision of excluding Cordova this year from the route of the motorcade procession,” said Cho.

Cordova is a third-class municipality that borders Lapu-Lapu City in the southern portion of Mactan Island.

Cho said she was hoping the organizers would reconsider their request, adding that their local government would be willing to provide security and crowd control.

“A visit of the image of our beloved Señor is already a great reminder that God is always with us and will not forsake us. His visit to Cordova will bring hope and inspiration for Cordovanhons to continue to fight and look forward to better times,” she said.

Translacion is one of the most-anticipated religious activities in line with the Fiesta Señor celebration. It symbolizes the reunion of the Child Jesus, Mother Mary, and St. Joseph. /dbs

RELATED STORY: Full security up for Traslacion; MCPO to deploy 254 cops