Policemen seize P816K shabu, nab ex-convict, 3 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Suspected shabu with an estimated to be worth P816,000 was confiscated in two separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City and Liloan town in northern Cebu today, October 18, 2020.

Cebu City policemen got the biggest drug haul for the day when they arrested Christian Omayao, 18, of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City during a buy-bust operation at past 4 p.m. today.

Omayao was caught with at least 100 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P680,000, said Police Captain Jonathan dela Cerna, Labangon Police Station chief.

Dela Cerna said that they had been monitoring Omayao for two weeks after they received information that he was tasked to receive and keep the suspected shabu from suppliers before it would be distributed.

“Siya ang habongan sa mga items gikan sa supplier pero magdispose pud mi siya nga 100 gram hurot sa usa ka semana,” said Dela Cerna.

(Suppliers would drop the items [shabu] to him, but he could also dispose 100 grams of suspected shabu in a week.)

Dela Cerna said that would make Omayao a high value individual in their drug watchlist.

Omayao was detained at the Labangon Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Earlier, at past midnight, policemen from Liloan town in northern Cebu caught a former convict, 25-year-old Romel Pepito with 20 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Curba, Barangay San Vicente of the town.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, Cebu Police Provincial Office Intelligence Unit head, said that the suspected shabu confiscated from Pepito had an estimated DDB value of P136,000.

Korret said they also confiscated from the suspect a .45 caliber pistol during the operation.

Aside from that, police also arrested two men — Jeffrey Flordelis, 42, and Dennis Dave Sarmiento, 31, — who were considered as Pepito’s cohorts, who also allegedly buy suspected shabu from Pepito.

“Dati na ding nakulong yan (Pepito). Yun ang sabi nya, sa illegal drugs,bago lang din siya nakalaya,” said Korret.

(He admitted serving time in jail [Pepito]. That was what he said that he was jailed because of illegal drugs. He claimed to have just been released recently.)

Pepito and his cohorts were detained at the Liloan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of illegal drug charges.

