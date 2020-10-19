First PNP DNA branch in Central Visayas unveiled, expected to help solve cases faster 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The first Philippine National Police (PNP) DNA branch in Central Visayas officially opened at the Regional Crime Laboratory in Sudlon Barangay Lahug here on Monday morning, October 19, 2020.

The laboratory is the first DNA branch in Central Visayas, according to Police Brigadier General Steve Ludan, the director of the PNP Crime Laboratory.

Ludan was one of the guests of honor during the inauguration on Monday.

Ludan told reporters in a press briefing that this new DNA laboratory will help solve cases in the region faster.

“Before, the specimens from either here or in Mindanao have to be brought to Manila. But now, we have it here in the Visayas,” said Ludan.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the opening of the DNA laboratory would also increase the chances of solving cases, especially crimes involving murder and rape.

“This is a very much welcome development and we would like to acknowledge the leadership of the director of crime lab. We hope that this equipment could make our life easier, particularly solving the cases we are handling,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that Regions 6 and 8 will also be using this DNA facility as well as those civilians who would request for paternity tests in some cases.

The DNA laboratory will be manned by chemists and trained forensic police of the crime laboratory.

/bmjo

