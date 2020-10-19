Little girl photographed comforting abandoned dog is rewarded

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the little girl who has a unique bond with an abandoned dog in Lapu-Lapu City?

Read: Abandoned dog in Lapu finds comfort in a little girl’s lap



We now know who she is.

According to Saving Strays Cebu founder Gretel Eleazar, the girl is Mary Zarina, a two-year-old girl from Bayanihan, Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City.

Zarina was photographed patting the head of Milo, who was comfortable settling his head on her lap, while waiting to get help.

Milo was abandoned by his owner last month and was left to scavenge for food in their neighborhood. Just this past weekend, Milo had a chicken bone stuck in his throat, making it hard for him to breathe. This prompted Zarina’s family to call Saving Strays Cebu for help.

When the team got there, they were touched by how Zarina was making sure Milo was comfortable while waiting for help.

With the bond showed by Zarina and Milo, her family decided to adopt Milo as they know that it will be good for both Zarina and Milo.

Now, Saving Strays Cebu is looking for clinics that offer free neutering and rabies shots for Milo before they settle him down with Zarina’s family.

Looks like Zarina has just earned a new playmate and a bodyguard at the same time.

/bmjo