Molecular Laboratory of PRO-7 nears completion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The molecular laboratory of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO)-7 for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) inside Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue here is almost ready for operation.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of (PRO-7), conducted an inspection of the facility on Friday morning, August 28, 2020, where he announced that the facility is already 92 percent ready.

According to Ferro, the laboratory is set to operate next month, once the transfer of equipment is done and the billeting area for medical personnel is complete. The lab is also awaiting the accreditation of the Department of Health (DOH).

Read: PRO-7 to have own RT-PCR lab

“It’s very important (to have a Molecular Laboratory) because at least, our PNP in Region 7 can now have have fast testing. If our policemen on the streets who are guarding our citizens are COVID free, rest assured, they will be more efficient,” said Ferro.

The molecular laboratory facility of the PRO-7 is a project initiated by Camp Crame meant to prioritize frontliners and police personnel.

Ferro said that they have allocated about P13 million for the facility.

The laboratory will have similar capacity with the molecular laboratory in Cebu City since it will be supervised by the Department of Heath. It is officially a government-owned laboratory. /bmjo

Read: PRO-7 needs medtechs, pathologists for molecular lab