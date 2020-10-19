Talisay City intensifies apprehension of erring bikers  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Talisay City Government has started on Monday, October 19, 2020, intensifying its apprehension on bikers not following traffic rules.

Four violators have so far been apprehended on Monday morning alone. The violators, according to a post from the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), ignored stop signals within the city.

“Gisugdan na sa pagpanakop ang mga nagsakay sa bisekleta nga dili motuman sa balaud sa trapiko… Sukad kaganihang buntag, upat ka nga nagbisekleta ang nadakpan human mipadagan bisan pa man ug stop signal,” the post read.

(Apprehensions for bikers not following traffic rules has already started. Since this morning, four cyclists were caught for ignoring stop signals.)

Videos of two of the violators were posted at the PIO’s Facebook page.

The violators will have their bikes impounded and will be subjected to a lecture on road safety. They can only claim their bikes if they will be able to present documents to prove their ownership.

On Sunday, the city’s Traffic Operations and Development Authority (TODA), reminded bikers that Talisay City has an existing ordinance mandating them to follow traffic rules on the road.

This developed after traffic cameras at the intersection of Bacaltos Street and Cebu South Coastal Road (Kalmar Junction) on Sunday, October 18, recorded a biker colliding into an incoming motorcycle.

The full video was published on Talisay City’s PIO Facebook page.

Local officials said the biker ignored the traffic lights within the area, and proceeded to cross the junction, which happens to be a major thoroughfare in the city.

“Ang tuyo nga namugna ang ordinansa aron mahalikay sa disgrasya ang nagmaniho sa bisekleta ug ang ubang motorista nga iyang gikauban sa dalan,” local officials said.

(The creation of the ordinance was intended to prevent bikers from getting into accidents with the other motorists sharing the roads.)

