Have a Sharktacular Halloween with Pinkfong & Baby Shark at Ayala Center Cebu

When Baby Shark premiered five years ago it took the world by storm and became an instant hit to kids and adults alike. Five years after its release, Baby Shark continues to bring fun and laughter to young learners with hundreds of educational songs and stories.

This Halloween season, Pinkfong and Baby Shark return to Ayala Center Cebu to bring music, dance, treats and fun activities to kids who are celebrating the spooky season from the safety of home.

To join the Sharktacular Online Show, present to the Concierge a single receipt purchase worth P500 from any Ayala Center Cebu merchant dated October 15 to October 30.

Enjoy these Sharktacular Halloween activities at Ayala Center Cebu:

Halloween Costume Online Contest from October 15 to 31

Get the kids dressed-up in their favorite Halloween characters, tag Ayala Center Cebu on Facebook and get a chance to win kid caps from New Era. Two winners will be announced on November 3.

Halloween Fair from October 15 to 31

Buy a wide range of Halloween-themed costumes, toys, treats and decors from Toys R’ Us at the Activity Center Fair.

sCare Kits and Treats from October 20 to 31

Grab sweet treats and basic care items for the kids as trick or treat loots when you present a minimum P500 single receipt from any Ayala Center Cebu merchant dated October 15 to October 31.

Sharktacular Online Show on October 31

Enjoy an afternoon filled with dance and music at the exclusive Baby Shark Online Show streaming live through Ayala Mall’s Exclusive Watch Party on October 31, Saturday at 4PM. Registration will be from October 15 to 30. To join, present to the Concierge a single receipt purchase worth P500 from any Ayala Center Cebu merchant dated October 15 to October 30.

For added safety and convenience, contact their personal shopper ANA, AyalaMalls Neighborhood Assistant, who will buy the items off your list, register and redeem the child’s Admission Pass and loot bag on their behalf, and arrange for delivery or pick up at the DriveBuy curbside station. Get in touch with ANA at https://www.facebook.com/ANAAyalaCenterCebu