Three more COVID deaths reported in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The number of deaths related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Mandaue City increased to 161 with the addition of three more fatalities on Monday, October 19.

But the city’s Public Information Office clarified that the deaths did not happen in one day. These occurred on July 21 and September 9 and 22 respectively, but they were logged only on Monday after the required verification and confirmation process.

The fatalities were aged between 55 and 65 years old.

Meanwhile, the city also logged two new cases and six recoveries of the infection on the same day.

Despite the addition of the new cases coming from Barangays Jagobiao and Banilad, its number of active cases remained relatively low at 82 because of the addition of six recoveries from Barangays Pagsabungan – 3, Subangdaku – 2, and Ibabao – 1.

The city’s recovery count is now at 2,130. /dbs