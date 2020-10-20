Frasco reports 90 percent COVID recovery rate in Liloan town

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — With only 10 active cases of the coronavirus disease left, Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco said that her town was now enjoying a 90 percent recovery rate from the infection.

“We have done this through unity and discipline, timely governmental interventions and innovations, and your cooperation,” Frasco said in a social media post, Monday night, October 19, 2020.

However, she continues to ask her constituents to observe health and safety protocols because the threat of the infection remains.

“The road to recovery is long and fraught with uncertainty, but this I know for sure: where there is life, there is hope.”

In her post, Frasco shared her town’s COVID-19 tracking which showed that five of their 14 barangays still have cases of the infection.

Barangays Catarman and Tayud continue to have three active cases each while Poblacion has two and San Vicente and Yati have one case each.

From May 16 to October 19, Liloan town also logged a total of 328 recoveries and 28 deaths. /dbs