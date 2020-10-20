San Miguel scrapes past TerraFirma for 1st win in bubble

MANILA, Philippines — Without two of its stars, San Miguel Beer still flaunted its depth to hold off a game TerraFirma side, 105-98, in the PBA Philippine Cup at AUF Sports Arena & Cultural Center in Angeles, Pampanga.

The Beermen had five players in double-figure scoring with Mo Tautuaa posting a game-high 25 points.

Arwind Santos added a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds for defending champion San Miguel, which picked up its breakthrough win inside the bubble for a 2-2 record.

The Beermen, who were already without their six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, played their first game sans Terrence Romeo due to a dislocated shoulder.

Von Pessumal stepped up in the absence of Romeo, scoring 17 off the bench, highlighted by five 3-pointers.

Paul Zamar also gave the Beermen a boost with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

It took the final frame before San Miguel was able to put TerraFirma away for good with Alex Cabagnot and Santos hitting back-to-back baskets for a 104-93 cushion with 1:33 remaining.

CJ Perez led the Dyip (0-3) with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.