20 seafarers avail of CPA’s crew change hub services

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new crew change hub services established by the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) on October 18, 2020, has benefitted 20 seafarers after two days of activation.

In a statement released by the CPA, they revealed that there were 20 seafarers who were part of the first batch to avail of the services, 10 of whom are in-signers and another 10 off-signers of M/V Equinox Orenda.

“In strict compliance with our port protocols and procedures for crew change, on-signing seafarers were required to undergo RT-PCR testing 72 hours before boarding. After getting a negative result, they were subjected to physical examination by the BOQ, as well as Customs and Immigration procedures,” said CPA General Manager Leonilo Miole.

“Upon obtaining the clearance, they were sent to the vessel for the handover of duties from off signees. On the other hand, off signing seafarers were subjected to Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) procedures onboard vessel before they were sent to the port for disembarkation followed by the debriefing and RT-PCR testing in our one-stop shop (OSS) crew change facility,” he added.

All on-signers and off-signers were in full personal protective equipment (PPE) wearing face mask, face shield, gloves and hazmat suit and complied with the safety protocols put in place to avoid any possible transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) during crew change operations.

After completing the OSS procedures, seafarers immediately boarded their assigned vehicle bound to their designated quarantine facility approved by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) while waiting for their swab test results.

CPA then immediately conducted disinfection activities in the OSS facility as part of the health and safety procedures within the Port of Cebu.

The Cebu crew change hub is also set to facilitate the arrival of 15 seafarers and embarkation of 21 seafarers on Tuesday, October 20, for M/V Federal Iris and M/V Mackenzie.

/bmjo

