Cebuano priest appointed as Papal Chaplain in Vatican
CEBU CITY, Philippines–Fr. Jan Thomas Limchua, a priest from the Archdiocese of Cebu, has been granted the title “Monsignor” by Pope Francis after being named as Papal Chaplain or a member of the Papal Household.
This was announced by Limchua via a statement released on Facebook.
“With much humility and gratitude, I share to you the news that His Holiness Pope Francis has deigned to grant me the honorific rank of ‘Chaplain of His Holiness’ (Monsignore Cappellano di Sua Santità) thus making me officially part of the Pontifical Family,” said Limchua in the statement.
Before this announcement, Limchua was also appointed as an official of the Section for the Relations with States of the Holy See by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin.
Limchua was ordained at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral as a promising priest in 2010, then he proceeded to continue his studies to get a doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.
He underwent his diplomatic formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, the Diplomatic school of the Holy See then, entered the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See last 2014, serving the Apostolic Nunciature in Benin and Togo (West Africa) and in Egypt. /bmjo
Read: Promotion makes Tagle 3rd or 2nd most powerful in Vatican
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.