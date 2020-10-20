Cebuano priest appointed as Papal Chaplain in Vatican

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Fr. Jan Thomas Limchua, a priest from the Archdiocese of Cebu, has been granted the title “Monsignor” by Pope Francis after being named as Papal Chaplain or a member of the Papal Household.

This was announced by Limchua via a statement released on Facebook.

“With much humility and gratitude, I share to you the news that His Holiness Pope Francis has deigned to grant me the honorific rank of ‘Chaplain of His Holiness’ (Monsignore Cappellano di Sua Santità) thus making me officially part of the Pontifical Family,” said Limchua in the statement.

A Monsignore or a Papal Chaplain is a title bestowed upon a priest by the Pope and will garner certain privileges with respect to ecclesiastical dress and vestments. “While I give thanks to the Almighty and to His Holiness for such a privileged honor bestowed upon me, my family and the Archdiocese of Cebu, I graciously ask for your continued prayers as I, with my own limitations, commit myself more deeply to serve the Church with joy, humility and generosity. AMDG,” Limchua added. Before this announcement, Limchua was also appointed as an official of the Section for the Relations with States of the Holy See by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin. The priest will continue to work in Vatican City as a new Papal Chaplain for his appointed position as he had since July 2020.

Limchua was ordained at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral as a promising priest in 2010, then he proceeded to continue his studies to get a doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.

He underwent his diplomatic formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, the Diplomatic school of the Holy See then, entered the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See last 2014, serving the Apostolic Nunciature in Benin and Togo (West Africa) and in Egypt. /bmjo

