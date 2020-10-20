Cop shoots alleged girlfriend, self in Talisay precinct

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A cop shot dead his alleged girlfriend and then himself inside a Police Community Precinct in Bulacao, Talisay City on Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020.

The cop was identified as Police Lieutenant Praxilo Albiso, 44, the deputy commander of the Talisay City Police Station who is from Lutopan in Toledo City, Cebu.

The alleged girlfriend was identified as Vernice Cardino, 31, a married woman also from Toledo City.

Initial investigation revealed both victims were having an extra-marital affair and have been fighting about it for years now.

“In fact, there are two pending cases of rape filed by Cardino against P/LT Albiso,” a spot report read.

CDN Digital also found out that the husband of Cardino, a seaman named Harvey Cardino, complained to the online show Raffy Tulfo in Action about his wife’s affair with the policeman.

Police Major Gerald Ace Pelare, chief of police of the City of Talisay, said that Albiso was good at doing his job as a police officer but had personal problems that he was dealing with.

The spot report said that police on duty in the precinct heard four gunshots from inside the room of Albiso, where Cardino was also in at around 10 a.m on Tuesday.

Personnel of the police station were quick to check and found both Cardino and Albiso lying on the floor, bloodied due to gunshot wounds.

The victims were immidiately brought both to the Talisay City District Hospital.

Cardino was declared dead on arrival while Albiso was in a critical condition but died a few minutes later.

For those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, they can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.