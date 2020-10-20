Argument leads to stabbing incident in Cordova

Cordova, Cebu—A man was stabbed by a minor after both got into an argument due to an accident along the Centennial road in Sitio Sangi, Barangay Alegria, here on Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 2020.

The victim was identified by police as 20-year-old Christian Obatay from barangay Gabi of the same town.

The suspect is a 16-year-old high school student whose identity is withheld since he is a minor.

According to Police Corporal Allan Vercede of the Cordova Police Station, the argument started when the victim, who was riding his bike in the area known to be a hangout for locals, was accidentally hit by the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle.

The argument then led to the minor stabbing the 20-year-old man.

P/CPL Vercede said they immediatelt conducted a follow up operation and caught the suspect, who is currently at the Cordova Police Station.

Obatay was brought to the Mactan Doctors’ Hospital to have the knife stuck in his back removed.

