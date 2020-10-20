Several sporting events lined up for Lapu fiesta 

Talisay City, Cebu—A lineup of sporting events will be part of the activities leading up to the feast of the Virgin of Rule, Lapu-Lapu City’s patron.

Spearheaded by the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Commission with the support of the Lapu-Lapu City government, the series of sporting events will be dubbed as the 2020 Lapu-Lapu Fiesta League.

Ushering in the sporting events is the Mobile Legends tournament which will take place at the Hoopsdome on November 5 and 6, 2020.

That will be followed by a cycling competition on November 8.

On November 9, the 5-day table tennis competition will unfurl.

As soon as it ends on November 13, the fun shoot (practical shooting) competition will be held, also in simultaneous with the start of the Opon boarding riding competition.

The Opon board riding will have competitions in stand up paddle board, long board and skate board. It will be a two day event and will end on November 14.

Capping the sporting events will be a badminton competition from November 14 to 15.

For more information about these events, those interested can call Erroid Alipio or Raffy Pañibon at 0933 487 8127 or send a message to the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Commission Facebook page.

Safety COVID-19 guidelines will be put in place for all these sporting events as Lapu-Lapu City is still under Moderate General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

/bmjo