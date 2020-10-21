Carcar City police nab 5 curfew violators

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Policemen in Carcar City arrested five men at dawn this Wednesday, October 21, 2020, for violation of a city ordinance that institutionalizes measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

City Ordinance No. 23-2020 also prohibits loitering on city streets late at night.

In an advisory, the Carcar City Police Station said that the five men were caught while Swat personnel were conducting a mobile patrol as part of their anti-crime campaign and to ensure compliance with the curfew hours.

On October 16, Carcar City police also rescued five minors who were loitering at the Diversion Road in Barangay Poblacion 2.

Meanwhile, policemen started to set up assistance desks at the entrance of the catholic cemeteries in this city in southern Cebu on Tuesday, October 20.

The presence of public assistance desks will ensure police visibility at the cemeteries during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebration, the advisory reads.