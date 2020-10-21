GSK showcases some of the Visayan myths and legends

The Visayas region holds a rich and colorful collection of myths and legends. Our ancestors told stories about gods and goddesses, monsters and creatures, and heroes, often reflecting their environment, morals and traditions.

The seventh Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) online activity on October 23, 3 p.m. will center on some of these stories including a myth about the creation of the island of Cebu, the Lost Epic of Central Visayas and the story of Maria Cacao.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu/.

The free event will be streamed on the GSK YouTube channel and Facebook page. It will be hosted by Saint Theresa’s College – Sr. Ma. Delia Coronel Folklife Museum.

An e-certificate will be given to participants who will answer both the registration and evaluation form provided before and after the event, respectively. The event will also include a trivia game and children's activity.

Initiated in 2007 by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve local culture and heritage by encouraging Cebuanos to visit museums. For more information and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu/.