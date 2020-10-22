10 rounded up in Minglanilla for not wearing face masks

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Ten individuals from Minglanilla town in southern Cebu underwent seminar and were told to pay P500 each after they were caught not wearing face masks in public places.

The Minglanilla Police Station reported that they rounded up a total of 10 people on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020, for violating the town’s ordinance mandating the use of face masks in public places.

The individuals apprehended were residents of Barangays Linao, Tungkil and Pakigne, police said.

“Ang mga nasikop giseminar sa kapulisan pinaagi sa pagpahinumdum kanila sa mga lagda nga dapat tumanon ug sa kalapasan nila sa health protocol sa MGCQ (modified general community quarantine),” police report said.

(Those caught were made to undergo a seminar by the police to remind them of the ordinance that needs to be followed and their violations on health protocols under MGCQ.)

Police also said that after the seminar, they provided free face masks to the group.

“Apan gipapauli sila sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay human nakamulta ug 500 pesos bugti sa ilang kalapasan sa EO (Executive Order) 31 series of 2020, ang ordinansa sa Lungsod,” they added.

(They were sent home after paying the fine of P500 for violating EO 31, an ordinance of the town.)

Police Captain Arvin Hosmillo, chief of Minglanilla Police Station, reminded residents not to abuse the more relaxed quarantine protocols recently implemented by the government.

Minglanilla is a first class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers south of Cebu City.

