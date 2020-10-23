Cebu City dangles P100k worth of incentives to barangays that can achieve COVID-free status

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Government will be providing financial incentives worth P100,000 to barangays that can achieve having zero active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mayor Edgardo Labella announced this development in a speech during the ceremonial turnover of off-site isolation facility and dormitories within the compound of the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Labella said the decision is part of the city government’s plans to fulfill the challenge of Cebu City in becoming COVID-free, which was dangled by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu on Thursday.

The mayor said barangays that will receive the cash reward must be COVID-free from November 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

“I am optimistic (that we can achieve this) but it’s a tall order,” said Labella.

/bmjo