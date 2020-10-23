IATF approves resumption of motorcycle-taxi pilot study

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved the resumption of motorcycle taxi pilot study.

This means motorcycle-taxi firms like Angkas and Joyride can now operate and resume the study, IATF spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday, October 23, 2020.

“Pinayagan na rin ang mga pagpapatupad ng motorcycle taxi pilot study pagkatapos payagan ng Kamara de Representante na i-extend ang motorcycle taxi pilot study program,” Roque said in a televised press briefing.

“So, mabuting balita po yan kasi pupuwede naman tayong mag Angkas o mag Joyride,” the Palace official added.

According to IATF Resolution 80, the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the Department of Transportation will be tasked to implement and monitor the pilot program.

The study, which expired shortly after the Luzon-wide lockdown, is meant to measure whether motorcycle taxis were fit for public transport as it is currently banned under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, or Republic Act No. 4136. The pilot study expired in April.

The government allowed Singaporean-owned Angkas to operate motorcycle taxis for six months from June 2019 on a pilot study basis. JoyRide and MoveIt were also allowed to operate shortly before the Luzon lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the resumption of motorcycle-taxis, another mode of public transport will be available for commuters as the government gradually reopens the pandemic-hit economy.