Megawide proposes multi-use, mid-rise complex for Carbon Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Megawide Construction Corporation barred its plans for the development of the Carbon Market here, for its proposed Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with the city.

This comes two days after the CFI Community Cooperative released its counterproposal as it plans to challenge Megawide in a Swiss Challenge.

Jason Torres, the Head of Corporate of Affairs of Megawide, said they plan to transform the area from Freedom Park to the seaside area of Carbon into a business center with in-city hotels, restaurant hub, parks, and a “well-designed” public market.

In the proposal of Megawide, Block 1 and 2 will become the main market, showcasing the design of the old train station that used to stand in Freedom Park.

Stalls will be lined along big spaced walkways, where people can enjoy shopping with ease.

Block 3 will be turned into a wholesaler’s hub or bagsakan; Block 4 will be turned into a lifestyle village for shops and other establishments; Block 5 of the current Unit III will be turned into a Boqueria or restaurant places; and Block 6 will be turned into in-city check-in hotels for travellers dropping off from the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

The last portion of Carbon Market will be turned into a 24/7 Puso Market caravan stall area just like how a night market would be.

A seaside park will also be built facing the sea, while a Sto. Niño Chapel will be built in the heart of the park.

“As you notice we are creating a midrise design because this area is a heritage area and we want people to see the attractions such as the Magellan’s Cross and the downtown area,” said Torres.

First-world public market

Megawide President Louie Ferrer said that their design will ensure that no vendor will be displaced from the Carbon Market.

Ferrer said the Phase One may take four years if they get the JVA. Phase One would start from the main Public Market.

The main feature of the Carbon Market would be the new water taxi port that will be built as a direct link to Mactan Island.

“We really aim for the Carbon Market to be a first-world public market,” said Ferrer.

As of now, the proposal is now under the scrutiny of the Joint Venture Selection Committee (JVSC) and is being challenged by the CFI.

Ferrer said they will leave the process to the Cebu City government.

/bmjo