Body of woman with missing head, hands and feet, found in Talamban river

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman’s body with no head, hands and feet was found inside a garbage bag in the river in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Talamban in Cebu City at past noon today, October 24, 2020.

Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, Talamban Police Station commander, told CDN Digital that two residents of the area found the body while on their way to catch some fish.

Taneo said that the residents were horrified when they found the woman’s body inside the black garbage bag.

“Sigun sa mga witnesses bali ang torso ra gyud ang nakita pag abri,” said Taneo.

(According to witnesses, they only saw the torso of the woman inside the garbage bag.)

According to Taneo, the body is already in the state of decomposition which means that it has been days since the woman was killed.

He said there also were no definite marks that would indicate the injuries or wounds were sustained by the unidentified victim.

Taneo said that the body would be subjected to an autopsy to be able to find out the possible cause of death.

He said that they could not yet conclude whether it was just one person or a group of people who did the crime.

He said that it would be possible that there were more people involved in the crime if the perpetrators were planning to dump the other parts of the woman’s body in other areas.

“The way nga pagka himo sa krimen naay possibility nga daghan sila kay the way pud sa pag dispose which atong duda kay gikatag-katag ang mga body parts,” said Taneo.

(The way the crime was done, there is a possibility that these involved several people because of the way the body was disposed, which we believed the body parts of the woman were dumped in other areas.)

As of this time, Taneo said that some personnel of Talamban Police were still in the area to try to look for the missing body parts of the woman./dbs