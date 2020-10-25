Bohol Police Prov’l Office gets new firearms, supplies

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Policemen in Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) received additional firearms from Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, on Saturday, October 24.

The logistical equipment and supplies coming from PRO-7 is expected to boost the firepower and will empower policemen in the island province.

“The turnover of resources will be an advantage to the police force in fighting insurgents and criminals lurking in Bohol. While it also gives the assurance to the people that they are safe in the hands of the PNP,” Ferro was quoted saying in an advisory that was posted by the Police Regional Office 7 on Saturday night.

It said that BPPO received 60 units Galil Ace22N; 12,600 rounds of cal. 5.56 ammunition (SS109); 420 units cal. 5.56 magazine; 60 units magazine coupler; 60 units tactical sling; 60 pcs Instructional Manual; 60 pcs corrosion protection; 60 pcs cleaning kits; 152 pcs undershirt vests (Level IIIA); and 1,500 rounds of cal.5.56 ammunition (M193).

The turnover ceremony was also attended by Bohol province officials led by Vice Governor Rene Relampagos./dbs