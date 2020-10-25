‘Quinta’ may cause lahar to flow into rivers draining Mayon Volcano – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Prolonged heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Depression Quinta may cause “potential lahars and sediment-laden streamflows” to run down Mayon Volcano into river channels draining its slopes, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned on Saturday on its official Twitter account.

Particularly susceptible are the channels of Miisi, Binaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Maninila, Masarawag, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matan-ag, and Basud.

“Communities and local government units beside these drainages are advised to be additionally vigilant and to move residents to high ground should heavy rains occur,” Phivolcs said.

LAHAR ADVISORY FOR MAYON VOLCANO

24 October 2020

05:30 PM

Phivolcs noted that it detected in Barangays Maninila and Tandarora in Guinobatan, Albay from Oct. 15 to 20 due to Typhoons Ofel and Pepito.

Camarines Sur is currently under red alert as Quinta threatened to make landfall in the province on Sunday. / atm