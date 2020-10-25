‘Quinta’ may cause lahar to flow into rivers draining Mayon Volcano – Phivolcs
MANILA, Philippines — Prolonged heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Depression Quinta may cause “potential lahars and sediment-laden streamflows” to run down Mayon Volcano into river channels draining its slopes, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned on Saturday on its official Twitter account.
Particularly susceptible are the channels of Miisi, Binaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Maninila, Masarawag, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matan-ag, and Basud.
“Communities and local government units beside these drainages are advised to be additionally vigilant and to move residents to high ground should heavy rains occur,” Phivolcs said.
LAHAR ADVISORY FOR MAYON VOLCANO
24 October 2020
05:30 PM
DOST-PHIVOLCS#MayonVolcano #LaharAdvisoryhttps://t.co/QE3OOmv8Fq pic.twitter.com/tkZFdx3Zln
— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 24, 2020
Phivolcs noted that it detected in Barangays Maninila and Tandarora in Guinobatan, Albay from Oct. 15 to 20 due to Typhoons Ofel and Pepito.
Camarines Sur is currently under red alert as Quinta threatened to make landfall in the province on Sunday. / atm
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.