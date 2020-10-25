How Kim Chiu deals with bashers and those who can’t get over her ‘bawal lumabas’ gaffe

This year had left Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu the subject of non-stop bashings after her “bawal lumabas” statement in connection with the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she chose to ignore the nasty comments and keep on living the way she wants to.

“Siguro it keeps me motivated and ganito pa rin ang outlook ko in life kasi I choose not to read comments,” Chiu said when asked about how she was able to deal with negativity in social media, during the Oct. 22 online press conference for her movie “U-Turn.” (Maybe it keeps me motivated and this still is my outlook in life, because I chose not to read comments.)

“I chose not to entertain people who are… ‘yung nag-judge sa ‘yo. I chose to be on a higher position and then hindi ko sila in-entertain. Mas kilala ko kasi ang self ko and I want to stay like this after everything that happened dahil ganito naman ako bago pa naman ang lahat ng iyon,” she explained.

(I choose not to entertain people who are so quick to judge me. I chose to be on a higher position and then I do not entertain them. I know myself more and I want to stay like this after everything that happened because I was already like this before.)

“’Yung buhay ko na ito, twenty plus years na, ‘di ba? That’s more important than the two minutes of fiasco na ‘yun na hindi maintindihan,” she said. (My life has been for more than twenty-plus years, right? That’s more important than the two minutes of fiasco that people don’t understand.)

Chiu also spoke about her openness to doing movies and projects with her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim. The past few weeks have been busy for the couple. Lim is on a lock-in taping for a TV series.

“Meron naman kaming day off so doon kami nagkikita,” Chiu shared. (He is doing something and I am also doing something. We got a day off so we see each other during that time.) JB