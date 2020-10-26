DepEd confirms 41 reported errors in modules

MANILA, Philippines — When skip counting by 5, do you recite 30 twice?

This was among the 41 errors found in printed self-learning modules that the Department of Education (DepEd) recently confirmed through reports validated in DepEd’s Error Watch.

At a press conference, Diosdado San Antonio, Education undersecretary for curriculum and instruction, explained that this error was found in a Math 2 module instructing students to complete a skip counting table.

In the table, the second row showed a blank box between “25” and “30”—which meant that the student would count 30 twice when skip counting by 5—instead of “35.”

Another module found in Davao Region categorized “red” as a shape instead of a color.

One module used at the kindergarten level circulated on social media for labeling a photo of an owl as an ostrich, but San Antonio admitted that his office could not find the source of this material.

Of the 41 confirmed errors, San Antonio pointed out that 27 of these came from locally developed modules and could no longer be returned since these had already been used by students.

DepEd Error Watch originally received 56 reports but 15 of these either appeared twice or indicated suggestions and queries.

Twenty of the reports contained factual errors, while others had computational, printing, spelling, typographical or grammar errors.