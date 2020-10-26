Duros Land Properties tops off the first premium condotel, business center in northern Metro Cebu

Duros Land Properties Inc. (DLPI), Cebu’s leading homegrown real estate developer, topped off the tallest skyscraper in northern Metro Cebu in a ceremony last October 23, 2020.

Located in Barangay Yati in Liloan town, northern Cebu, the structural topping off of One Tectona, the condominium development and mixed-use flagship project of Duros Land Properties, was attended by DLPI Chairman Rafaelito Barino, President Fe Barino, together with Fifth District representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco and his wife, Liloan Mayor Maria Christina Frasco.

One Tectona is considered as Liloan’s first high-rise building and premium condominium hotel.

With the aim of offering a one-of-a-kind abode and getaway destination away from the hustle and bustle of the city, One Tectona is a pioneering effort to establish Liloan as not only as a retirement hub but a moderately-paced business hub.

“The goal is to save the environment that’s why we decided to build a high-rise building… our vision together with my husband is to also draw more investors here in Liloan and bring more economic development,” said DLPI President Fe Barino during the press conference of the topping off ceremony.

Situated on a 10-hectare residential development, the 14-storey One Tectona is envisioned to be an oasis in the north for both local and foreign future home owners which includes a 100-room hotel, a business centre, and residential condo units.

Ideal for a home office setup in the new normal, the residential units of One Tectona will have private balconies that offer comfort and a natural scenic view of mountains and trees.

One Tectona also comes with a wide array of indoor, outdoor and offsite leisure facilities such as restaurants, coffee shops, sports bar, clubhouse with infinity pool, outdoor gym, spa in the woods, function halls, yoga and meditation area, golf academy and alfresco dining to name a few.

During the topping off ceremony, Mayor Maria Christina Frasco shared that One Tectona is the latest addition to the town’s world-class destinations as Liloan is considered the retirement haven of the country.

Mayor Frasco also said that the latest developments and future infrastructure projects in Liloan will help the community and the people in terms of livelihood and other opportunities in business, tourism, education and more.

Aside from the exceptional condotel, amenities and facilities, One Tectona homeowners will also experience a full Par-72, 18-Hole Golf Course at the Liloan Gold and Leisure Estate, which is the first hotel in Cebu with a golf course component.

One Tectona Hotel, which is targeted to open by the last quarter of 2021, will be managed by Duros Hotels Inc.

DLPI Chairman Rafaelito Barino also announced during the press conference of the topping off ceremony that as One Tectona nears its completion, Duros Land Properties Inc. has more exciting and bigger projects in Liloan such as an amusement park.

“One of my biggest dream is to bring more traffic in this area to share the beautiful town of Liloan to more local and foreign tourists and investors… we will soon develop a bigger property that can also uplift the economic environment of the town,” Barino shared.

As Duros Land Properties Inc. promises to showcase more exciting projects in the pipeline for Liloan, Duros Group has since promoted sustainable efforts such as raising people’s awareness in the preservation of Liloan’s valuable timber, the “Yati” tree.

As Duros Land Properties Inc. promises to showcase more exciting projects in the pipeline for Liloan, Duros Group has since promoted sustainable efforts such as raising people's awareness in the preservation of Liloan's valuable timber, the "Yati" tree.