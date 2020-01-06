Duros sees bigger opportunities in 2020

As the new decade starts, the Duros Group highlighted its accomplishments in the property development industry during the 7th State of Duros Address (Soda) on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Divine Life Institute Cebu.

Presiding the address was the Chairman of the Board of the Duros Group, Rafaelito Barino.

Barino presented several accomplishments of the Duros Group from 2019, which includes major projects like the construction of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport corporate building, Siargao Island Gym and board walk project, and the San Miguel warehouse.

Barino also announced that Duros Group flagship company Duros Development Corp. (DDC) won a bid for construction Mactan International Airport’s secondary parallel runway with a projected total cost of P2.078 billion.

According to Barino, Duros is the only local contractor in the Philippines that was given the chance to bid and undertake a project of this magnitude. There is no other Filipino-owned company that has gone this far, Barino said.

The Liloan-based corporation, which started as a small family-owned enterprise, now has 11 members. These are Duros Development Corp. (DDC), SanVic Agro-Buiders Inc., Duros Land Properties Inc. (DLPI), Regent Property Management International Inc., Liloan Golf and Leisure Estate Inc., SanVic Traders Inc., Cebu Eco-Thermal Horizon Inc. (CEH), Green Peaks Development Inc., San-Vic Foodchain Corp., Divine Life Institute of Cebu Inc. (DLIC), and Rafaelito and Fe Barino Foundation.

Capping off the event, Barino revealed that Duros Academy will be operational in March 2020 to train new breed of managers and skilled workers.