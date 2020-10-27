MBOSS makes getting a fire safety inspection certificate easier

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — In order not to hamper the services of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7), especially in the issuance of a fire safety inspection certificate, the agency is now implementing the Mobile Business One-Stop-Shop (MBOSS).

According to Fire Inspector Izzah Flores, head of the Community Relation Section of BFP-7, that under this program, the agency will visit malls and barangays where they will accept the application for a fire safety inspection certificate.

“Si BFP man gud (The BFP) plays an important role before business establishments are permitted to operate, through the issuance of fire safety inspection,” Flore said.

Read: BFP-7 to public: Having a clean house can prevent fires from happening

Flores said that they would be selecting barangays where most of the business establishments would be situated.

“Mao nang si BFP (That is why the BFP) is taking an approach to bring its frontline service to the doorstep of every business establishment,” she added.

The move was done to avoid the congestion of applicants in different BFP offices, amidst the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Flores also admitted that they were now changing their approaches in implementing the different programs of the agency.

“Before sa pandemic, mobisita ta sa mga barangay to identify high-risk areas. Buhat ta’g fire escape plan, train og responders and do simulation drills. But tungod sa pandemic, gidili naman ang face-to-face,” she said.

(Before the pandemic, we will visit the barangays to identify high-risk areas. We will then make fire escape plan, train responders and do simulation skills. But due to the pandemic, face-to-face meetings are not allowed.)

Due to this, Flores said that they were now implementing the “Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan (OLP)” under the new normal, through two different segments: the OLP on the road and online.

“We are now addressing the public using social media platforms since direct contact was discouraged. We do public address or recorrida to remind the public to stay safe from fire and observe the minimum health standard while sharing these activities through Facebook live,” she added./dbs