Cebu province proposes P15B for 2021 budget, up by 25%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province proposed a record-breaking P15 billion as its budget for 2021, a 25 percent increase to the P12 billion allotted for this year.

The proposed budget was approved in its first reading by the Provincial Board (PB) during their regular session on Monday, October 26, 2020, then immediately referred to the PB’s committee on budget and appropriations.

The bulk of the budget, at P6.2 billion or comprising around 41 percent, will be allotted to social services which included implementing new infrastructure projects and improving existing ones; sustaining and upgrading the province’s health services; and expanding the province’s water supply.

“Mga kinahanglan nga infrastraktura nga makatabang sa inyong panginabuhi, makapaarang-arang sa inyong kinabuhi mao na atong tagaan ug prioridad, hand-in-hand with health services sa atong mga hospitals,” said Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in a press conference on Monday.

(Infrastructure projects needed to help and for the betterment of the people’s lives, hand-in-hand with health services in our hospitals, those are what we are going to prioritize.)

The other portions of the provincial budget will be allocated to economic services at P5.9 billion and general public services at P2.9 billion.

In a separate interview, Cebu 6th District PB member Glenn Soco, chairperson of the legislative’s committee on budget and appropriations, said they were planning to have the budget approved before the end of November if there would be no changes introduced.

“Hopefully kung wala lay daghang mga kausaban or wala gyud ug kausaban (if there won’t be any changes), then we can pass this already before the end of the month of November,” said Soco.

Soco said they are targeting to hold budget hearings after the Kalag-Kalag season.

Breakdown

A total of P1.9 billion are earmarked for operations and the continuing upgrades being made in all 16 district and provincial hospitals here.

The executive department is also asking for a total budget of P13 billion for next year, with P10 billion for the Provincial Governor.

On the other hand, P722.7 million is earmarked for the Provincial Health Office; P398 million for the Provincial General Services Office; P248 million for the Provincial Agricultural Office; P233 million for the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office; P164 million for the PB, P91 million for the Provincial Treasurer; P87 million for the Provincial Engineer; P73 million for the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC); P66 million for Provincial Vice Governor; P42 million for the Provincial Accountant; P32 million for the Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator; P30 million for the Provincial Administrator; P26.8 million for the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office; P25.9 million for the Provincial Information Office; P25.5 million for the Provincial Assessor; P21 million for the Provincial Legal Office; P16.6 million for the Provincial Information and Communication Technology Office; P16.4 million for the Provincial Budget Office; P12.3 million for the Secretary of the PB; and P2 million for the Provincial Cooperative Office. /dbs

