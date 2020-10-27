RAFI RESTART Webinar Series Episode 9 centers on cancer treatment and care amidst COVID-19

The pandemic has brought the world to a standstill especially the healthcare systems. Nonetheless, this should not delay patients, mainly the immunocompromised like cancer patients from seeking medical care. In celebration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Eduardo J. Aboitiz Cancer Center of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI EJACC) continues to center its programs on promoting improved levels of well-being through cancer advocacy and education amidst COVID-19.

Despite the underlying risks of visiting hospitals and going to treatments during a pandemic, it is essential that patients consult their doctor on possible treatment options to ensure they can continue treatment and care for their cancer.

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the link posted on RAFI’s Facebook page.

On its ninth episode of the RESTART Webinar Series, Dr. Jemela Anne Osorio Sanchez, a medical oncologist, will discuss the options for continued cancer treatments and the precautionary measures that hospitals and centers need to undertake for the safety of its patients.

RAFI EJACC will be giving out a raffle prize of a free breast cancer screening to lucky viewers who will register for the webinar, as part of its campaign on early detection.

This episode can be streamed on October 29, 3PM at the RAFI Facebook page, Youtube, and CDN Digital Facebook page.

