Pedro Taduran up next to defend world title after Jerusalem

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pedro Taduran will try to duplicate compatriot Melvin Jerusalem’s impressive title defense against Yudai Shigeoka in their rematch, as he hopes to defend his world title against another Shigeoka.

Taduran will face Ginjiro Shigeoka, Yudai’s brother, in a highly anticipated rematch on May 25 in Osaka, Japan.

Both Taduran and Jerusalem share a common opponent in the Shigeoka brothers. Like his fellow Filipino champion, Taduran secured the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title by decisively defeating Shigeoka, stripping the latter of the world title in July 2024.

Taduran’s stunning ninth-round technical knockout (TKO) of Shigeoka was dubbed the “Upset of the Year” in boxing circles.

While unconfirmed, rumors circulating on social media suggest that Ginjiro Shigeoka isn’t just aiming for revenge against Taduran. Many believe he could also set his sights on Jerusalem, potentially aiming to unify the two world titles if he defeats the Filipino champion.

For Pedro Taduran, this rematch holds more significance than just defending his title. As one of only two Filipino world champions, alongside Jerusalem, Taduran’s victory is essential for maintaining Filipino dominance in the world minimumweight division.

Moreover, the fight will take place once again in Japan — a place where Taduran’s triumph last year was nothing short of memorable.

The odds may favor Taduran, given his dominant performance against Shigeoka in their first meeting.

Not only did he score the ninth-round TKO, but his punishing punches also left Shigeoka with a serious injury, forcing the former champion to sit out and leading to a fractured orbital floor in his right eye.

Shigeoka’s eye injury was so severe it caused his eyelid to close completely, sending him to the hospital.

Taduran’s journey to this point is an excellent example of a Cinderella Story.

After suffering back-to-back losses to Rene Mark Cuarto in 2022 and 2023 for the same world title, he steadily worked his way back up the rankings. His victory in a world title eliminator against Jake Amparo in Bohol in 2023 set the stage for his second shot at the world title he once held.

Pedro Taduran has a record of 17 wins, 13 knockouts, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Meanwhile, Shigeoka, with a 11-1 record and 9 knockouts, will look to rewrite his career in this rematch.

