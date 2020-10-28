Mandaue City Police says ‘no problem’ in last day for visiting cemeteries 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Police here said that everything went smooth on the last day cemeteries were allowed to take in visitors for Kalag-kalag 2020.

According to Police Major Ramil Judilla Morpos, chief of Police Station 1 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) that has jurisdiction over the St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery in barangay Guizo, people were compliant with the health guidelines set by the government as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

“Wala gyud tay problema kay naa man tay pahimangno daan nga bawal magdala og ilimnon, magdala ug pagkaon sa sulod. Wala gyu’y gipasulod didto nga wala magfaceshield ug magface mask,” he said.

(We really didn’t have any problem because we reminded them earlier not to bring alcoholic drinks and food inside. We also didn’t allow anyone without face shield and face masks to enter.)

Morpos said most of the people flocked during noon. At least 700 persons visited their departed loved ones at the St Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, which is one of the biggest cemeteries in the city.

Aside from St. Joseph, there are three other cemeteries that are under the responsibility of Police Station 1— the Mandaue City Municipal Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, and Man Park, all situated in Barangay Guizo.

There are 2 police personnel deployed in each cemetery since last Saturday, October, 24, 2020.

All cemeteries will be temporarily closed starting Thursday until November 4.

